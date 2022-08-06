travel
Buy Now

Gov. John Bel Edwards left Friday for Europe for a 10-day trip to explore flood control challenges facing France and the Netherlands that could be implemented in Louisiana. (Julie O’Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gov. John Bel Edwards left Friday for Europe for a 10-day trip to examine new flood control innovations in France and the Netherlands that could be implemented in Louisiana.

Edwards will travel with a delegation of state and business leaders at the invitation of Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Henk Ovink, according to a news release issued Thursday.



Tags