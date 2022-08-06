Gov. John Bel Edwards left Friday for Europe for a 10-day trip to explore flood control challenges facing France and the Netherlands that could be implemented in Louisiana. (Julie O’Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator)
Gov. John Bel Edwards left Friday for Europe for a 10-day trip to examine new flood control innovations in France and the Netherlands that could be implemented in Louisiana.
Edwards will travel with a delegation of state and business leaders at the invitation of Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Henk Ovink, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The group will visit Amsterdam and Delft to see the country’s latest flood control and water management infrastructure innovations such as the Noordwaard polder — a low lying tract of farmland that acts as a floodplain or a spillway — and the Deltares Delta Flume project, which is the most advanced wave test facility in the world.
The governor will also travel to Normandy, France — the site of the 1944 D-Day invasion — to pay tribute to Louisiana’s World War II veterans and raise awareness about a $400 million capital campaign that will help fund new additions to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Those include the recent dedication of the Bollinger Canopy of Peace, the opening of the post-war focused Liberation Pavilion later this year, and a brick-and-mortar museum campus expansion scheduled for completion in spring 2023.
The delegation will depart on Friday, Aug. 5, and return on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Edwards will use the trip to advance Louisiana’s economic interests in meetings with international companies.
Executives from Shell will join the governor and economic development officials to discuss the energy industry’s transition and potential future investments in the state. Terminal Investments Limited, a company headquartered in Switzerland with dozens of shipping container terminals across the globe, will meet with the delegation to discuss supply chain challenges as the Port of New Orleans looks to expand Louisiana’s infrastructure.
WHO WENT?
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 10-day trip to Europe to examine new flood control infrastructure used in Amsterdam and France will include a delegation of state leaders and business executives with an interest in coastal protection.
The delegation will include:
Gov. John Bel Edwards
First Lady Donna Edwards
Donald Ray Dunbar, Jr., special assistant to the governor
Tina Vanichchagorn, deputy executive counsel in the governor’s office
Chip Kline, secretary of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
Greg Grandy, deputy executive director of Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
John Davies, Commercial Properties Realty Trust
Chris Meyer, CEO of Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF)
John Spain, vice president of Baton Rouge Area Foundation
Justin Ehrenwerth, president of The Water Institute of the Gulf
Beaux Jones, chief of staff for The Water Institute of the Gulf
Fred Palmer, state government relations manager for Shell
Joni Tuck, corporate relations advisor for Shell
Brandy Christian, CEO of Port of New Orleans
Charles H. Ponstein, chairman of Port of New Orleans
Walt Leger III, CEO of New Orleans & Company
Dr. Lauren Alexander Augustine, executive director of Gulf Research Program
Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development
Larry Collins, executive director of Louisiana Economic Development Office of International Commerce
Ben Fontenot, assistant director of Louisiana Economic Development Office of International Commerce
Louisiana State Police troopers who are members of the governor’s security detail also accompany him on trips abroad, but Edwards’ office did not provide information about how many troopers are going to Europe.
“We are not able to give out any details regarding security for the governor for obvious reasons,” Edwards’ spokesperson Shauna Sanford said.
Not everyone in the delegation will be there at the same time. Some will only attend certain portions of the trip. The Governor’s Office is covering the costs for staff employees, while the Department of Economic Development is paying for its staff, and all private entities are paying for the travel of their staff, Sanford said.