gov edwards signs
Buy Now

Gov. John Bel Edwards signs a resolution of apology Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Old State Capitol. The apology was made on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students an unidentified sheriff’s deputy shot and killed on campus in 1972. (Alex Tirado/LSU Manship News Service)

(Editor’s Note: The Daily Iberian and the LSU Manship Journalism School have published three of four parts of a series. Since the series began, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took notice and issued a statement)

Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students who were killed by an unidentified sheriff’s deputy 50 years ago.



Tags