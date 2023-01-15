land in louisiana

The rule would apply to any land owned by the federal government. In practice, it would likely be pertinent mostly to undeveloped tracts. (file photo)

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands.

The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.



