Tis officially the season for holiday shopping starting on Black Friday and local shoppers are using Google and other shopping research websites to prepare for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Acciording to Google Trends information, Lydia is the most engaged community for Black Friday shopping in the Daily Iberian delivery / coverage area. After Lydia (in order of search interest in Black Friday) are St. Martinville, Delcambre, Loreauville, New Iberia, Erath, Jeanerette and Abbeville round out the area communities with the highest interest in Black Friday shopping.
Interestingly enough, St. Martinville has the widest gap in interest between online search terms related to Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Residents there are more interested in Black Friday than the holiday by a 64 / 36 percent split.
Shop on, St. Martinville!
When it comes to searching for gifts for him or her, the men are in need of a lot more help than the women. Searches for "gifts for her" easily outpace "gifts for him" by a percentage split of 68 to 32 percent. If your husband / boyfriend misses the mark on your holiday gift this year, blame Google. At least know, according to local search trends, he at least put in the work.
Statewide, Louisiana ranks ninth in the U.S. in Black Friday as being most obsessed with Black Friday, according to "fashion experts" at the website BooHoo.com. Also using Google Search Trends, BooHoo cites Kentucky, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama and MIssissippi as the top five states obsessed with Black Friday sales.
All of this coincides with a new report showing Louisiana ranks 13th in the nation when it comes to credit card delinquency. Overall, Louisiana residents have a delinquency rate of 8.6 percent. That's just slightly higher than the national average of 8.2 percent.
The state averages in Louisiana are as follows:
• Credit card delinquency rate (90+ days): 8.60%
• Per capita credit card debt: $2,520
• Credit card debt as share of all non-mortgage debt: 14.2%
• Average credit score: 689
National averages are as follows:
• Credit card delinquency rate (90+ days): 8.22%
• Per capita credit card debt: $3,060
• Credit card debt as share of all non-mortgage debt: 18.4%
• Average credit score: 714
The study on credit card delinquency rates was put together by the website, UpgradedPoints.com.