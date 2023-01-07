Consolata Nursing Home celebrated the 100th birthday of one its tenants Thursday with a little extra help from some surrounding groups that joined in the fun.
Ruby Gonsuron made clear to her family that making it to 100 was a personal goal, and a celebration of the achievement was given at Consolata with friends, family and a cake provided by Pellerin Funeral Home.
Monique Veillon with Pellerin Funeral Home said she was Consolata helping out with an activity and made it known that the organization was interested in helping with future birthday parties. After being told that Gonsuron was soon to be reaching her 100th birthday, Pellerin reached out to help out with the celebration.
“We were trying to sponsor birthday parties so I told them we’d love to help out with that,” Veillon said.
Gonsuron, surrounded by friends and family, brandished a tiara in celebration of the achievement and welcomed those she knew during the celebration.
Gonsuron’s daughter Mary Kay Boudreaux said Gonsuron is a Loreauville native who moved to New Iberia later in life.
“She worked for DH Castille for many years on the corner of St. Peter and Iberia streets,” Boudreaux said.
The family has not been celebrating Gonsuron’s birthday as much due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the extra help provided more emphasis to Gonsuron’s special day.
“She wanted to celebrate turning 100, that was her goal,” Boudreaux said. “We’ll have to see what her next goal is.”
Veillon said Sign Gypsies also assisted with the party by providing a large congratulatory sign at the front of Consolata Nursing Home.
Gonsuron has four children (one who has passed), seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.