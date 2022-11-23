I was recently introduced to a new program on Netflix called, “Somebody Feed Phill.” In this series, Phil Rosenthal, creator, writer, and executive producer of the Emmy award-winning show, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” travels the world in search of culinary destinations while spotlighting the best restaurants, the people, and the scenery of the area.
While travel provides a unique opportunity to learn about the cuisine and culture of other parts of our world, one does not have to leave home to be fed by talented chefs in our own backyard. That awareness was reinforced by a visit with some of those dedicated to the art of feeding others in our community.
My first stop was a visit with Sandy Gachassin of Sandy’s Place and The New Pelicans on the Bayou.
Growing up as the oldest of seven children, Sandy’s introduction to cooking began at the age of ten when she cooked a pot of dried white beans with her mom at her side.
As her skills in the kitchen grew, her love of cooking and feeding others evolved into the establishment of her own restaurant, Sandy’s Place in Broussard in 2007, followed by a picturesque restaurant on scenic Bayou Teche in New Iberia, named The New Pelican’s on the Bayou that opened on Sugar Cane Festival weekend in 2017.
Sandy’s priority in her love of feeding people is for the customer to be satisfied. She prides herself in maintaining the freshness of all her food which is cooked to order. This high standard of service is not easily achieved, as behind-the-scenes care of equipment, purchasing and quality of food products, and portion control are all essential for running a successful restaurant.
In addition to having some of the friendliest and attentive staff, Sandy’s priority is cleanliness in the kitchen and restaurant. For the many diners who enjoy her expertly prepared dishes, and those celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and special events, all embrace the spirit of thankfulness for her culinary talents.
Since its opening on August 3, 1987, hundreds of thousands have given thanks for the meals provided by the St. Francis Diner.
Feeding lunch to over 175 persons a day, the diner provides nutritious meals for those in need. Individuals, families, and the elderly all benefit from the daily meals which provide nourishment for their bodies and food for their souls. With the dedicated work of four employees, including 82-year-old Lugertha Bastian, who has worked at the diner for 20 years.
Juanita Lewis, Executive Director, and her staff begin their day at 6:30 a.m.
Having prepped the food to be cooked the day before, they serve all who arrive between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The generous community support from private donors, organizations, and volunteers who come to assist with the meals, makes this vital service possible. Ms. Lewis says she is touched by the many stories she hears about the lives of others, and she notes that all are very grateful for the meals.
Cooking for fundraisers is a sure method of raising money for the good works of nonprofit organizations, as shown by the success of the recent Kiwanis Pancake Supper.
One person well known for giving back to the community by his cooking expertise at fundraisers is Iberia Parish Councilman James Trahan.
James honed his skills while in college, cooking for himself and friends, and continued to perfect his skills over the years. With the assistance of fellow Parish Councilman Warren Gachassin, he provided delicious jambalaya for the 400-plus runners and participants of the Bayou Side Run put on by Heart for Iberia and the Iberia Mental Health Initiative over the past two years. He has cooked for fundraisers for the Unexpected Pregnancy Center in New Iberia and has generously given his time and skills for many Knights of Columbus fundraisers.
Jambalaya and gumbo are some of his most requested dishes, but his love of cooking and feeding people shines through in whatever he prepares for the lucky recipients of his time and talents.
Science today teaches us of the benefits of gratitude in our lives. In addition to promoting positive emotions, it improves our physical and mental health by enhancing empathy, reducing aggression, improving our sleep and self-esteem, and may even strengthen our immune system.
There will be many cooks in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, and I, for one, will be thankful for my sister Marian Killen and her husband, Pat, who over many years have gathered the family together for the big meal, and freed me from the task of long hours watching over the turkey in the oven.
As we call to mind our blessings this year, we give thanks for those who feed us, and in turn are doubly blessed by their generosity, and in the delicious meals they provide.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.