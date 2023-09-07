New Braunfels Church of Christ Youth Group recently made a trip to New Iberia to provide support to the community.
The group is based out of New Braunfels, Texas. They focus on outreach to various communities and going to locations around the world and country. They have been to Honduras, Dominican Republic and even Nicaragua.
Their latest trip: New Iberia from June 25 to July 1.
Joey Wrape has served as the youth and family minister for the New Braunfels Church of Christ Youth Group for the last 12 years. He was a schoolmate and very good friends with Kenny Wright, pastor of the New Iberia Church of Christ.
New Braunfels Church of Christ Youth Group mission is to take care of others around them. They believe in lending the helping hand.
“We go where we are needed,” Wrape said. “When there was some need to help with homes here, we decided we wanted to be a part of that.”
Wrape and the New Braunfels Church of Christ Youth Group painted two homes and helped to restore a home that had been damaged due to past storms. They helped to fix the home and its back porch.
“We worked with the inner city day camp for the children there,” Wrape said. “We spent a couple days there, playing games, doing artwork with them.”
Wrape said part of being in the New Braunfels Church of Christ Youth Group is to go to others and assist and serve with anyone who needs it.
The group had so much fun serving the Teche. They were even given a gator tour out on the bayou on their last day. Wrape said for all of the wonderful places they have been, he wanted to show the kids of his youth group something outside of Texas.
Needless to say, Wrape and his group enjoyed their time here.
“Our kids asked if we can come back next year, so we are planning to make this a regular occurrence,” Wrape said.
Their time here has left a lasting impact on himself and the New Braunfels Church of Christ Youth Group.
“New Iberia had the kindest and most friendly people we have ever met,” Wrape said. “And on top of that, the most resilient and hardworking people.”
Everyone showed Wrape and his group the utmost respect while they were here. The kids learned firsthand what some people have to deal with on a daily basis. Wrape is teaching his kids to have love and empathy for others.
“What I hope for young people to see is that you are blessed with gifts, even if that is not a lot of money,” Wrape said. “The best thing you can do is give back to the community and give back to others. So it's just a way for them to understand that part of their responsibility is to give to others.”
Wrape’s parents taught him to give what he can. And it's what he has passed down to his kids. He wants them to understand that giving is a gift.
“The best gift we can give is to treat others like humans,” Wrape said. “You have the ability to put nails in a wall or paint on a house or metal screws in a home. It's the little things.”
If he had nothing else but to give himself, it's everything because God gave me everything he had Wrape said.
“Even if I can give back a little bit, it means the most to me because giving doesn’t require you to be healthy. It just requires you to have a heart for loving others,” Wrape said.