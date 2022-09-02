New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned inspirational figure Immaculée Ilibagiza is once again coming to the Teche Area where she will host a two-day retreat in Franklin.
With the promise that no one entering will be leaving the same, the retreat will include Immaculee's witness of the power of prayer, miracles of the Rosary and inspirational music.
According to her biography, Ilibagiza not only survived the genocide by hiding in a cramped bathroom with seven other women, but was also able to forgive her tormentors and her family’s murderers.
“Instead of succumbing to the rage she felt, she turned to prayer,” according to the biography.
Immaculée has written six additional books in recent years — “Led by Faith: Rising from the Ashes of the Rwandan Genocide,” “Our Lady of Kibeho,” “If Only We Had Listened,” “Visit from Heaven,” and “The Boy Who Met Jesus, and The Rosary.”
Today, Ilibagiza is regarded as one of the world's leading speakers on faith, hope and forgiveness. She has shared this universal message with world leaders, school children, multinational corporations, churches and at events and conferences around the world, including a recent presentation to over 200,000 people in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The retreat, which will take place Dec. 9-10, will take place at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Each day will consist of two sessions for those who register for the event.
For more information, those interested in registering for the event can contact Vicky Landry at 578-3703 or Heloise Leblanc at 578-8379. Tickets are $57 and can be purchased by going to www.immaculee.com.
Ilibagiza held a similar retreat last December in New Iberia at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She also spoke to a large number of interested event-goers at West End Park.