The Teche Project is offering a chance for youngsters in the Teche Area to get more acquainted with the Bayou Teche with its Geaux Paddle recreation program.
The program is offering paddling opportunities for kids ages 10 to 14 on the bayou. The goal of Geaux Paddle is to get kids who have never paddled to become comfortable with the recreational activity and then to enjoy the Bayou Teche.
The project is slated to happen over the course of two days beginning June 10. The first day includes safety, instruction and an experiment on water testing led by water quality expert Trent Haines.
The second day will include paddling with Margaret and Jeff Simon and an art project with local artist Marla Kristicevich made from recycled trash found on the bayou. All activities will take place at the Teche Project’s official dock in New Iberia.
The paddle portion will all educate kids about wood duck boxes and the importance of providing safe nest sites for reproduction as well as the education on flora and fauna and other native plants. Trash pickup will also be taught about during the two-day event.
The program is being offered as a result of a Healthy Communities Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The two-day workshop is free to attend, but registration in advance is required.
The first day of activities begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., while the second day begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at noon.
The Teche Project dock is located off Duperier Avenue in downtown New Iberia.