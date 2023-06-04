geaux

The Teche Project will be holding a two-day paddle workshop for kids next week. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Teche Project is offering a chance for youngsters in the Teche Area to get more acquainted with the Bayou Teche with its Geaux Paddle recreation program.

The program is offering paddling opportunities for kids ages 10 to 14 on the bayou. The goal of Geaux Paddle is to get kids who have never paddled to become comfortable with the recreational activity and then to enjoy the Bayou Teche.







