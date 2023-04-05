pumping gas

OPEC+ announced Sunday a cut in oil production to the surprise of many who speculate prices could rise significantly as a result. Last summer, regular gas prices set new records, surpassing $5 per gallon on average. (file photo)

International oil producers are planning to cut oil production, meaning gas prices will likely begin rising immediately as Democrats block Republican efforts to increase domestic oil and gas energy production.

