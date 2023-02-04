2022 Bayou Teche Museum gala
The Sliman Theater was packed with event-goers in 2022  for the Bayou Teche Museum’s “Night at the Museum” gala.

 Corey Vaughn/The Daily Iberian

Live auction items for the Bayou Teche Museum’s Night At The Museum gala have been announced, with event-goers having the chance to bid on several items as part of the gala’s fundraiser for the New Iberia museum.

Bayou Teche Museum Director Marcia Patout said the theme for this year’s gala is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” and will feature a large selection of food for patrons to enjoy. The gala will be set up in the Sliman Theater, Bayou Teche Museum and Doc Voorhies Wing, which is currently in the process of being transformed into an exhibit for Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a New Iberia native.



