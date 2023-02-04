Live auction items for the Bayou Teche Museum’s Night At The Museum gala have been announced, with event-goers having the chance to bid on several items as part of the gala’s fundraiser for the New Iberia museum.
Bayou Teche Museum Director Marcia Patout said the theme for this year’s gala is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” and will feature a large selection of food for patrons to enjoy. The gala will be set up in the Sliman Theater, Bayou Teche Museum and Doc Voorhies Wing, which is currently in the process of being transformed into an exhibit for Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a New Iberia native.
The gala is set to take place on Feb. 9 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Some of the items featured at the live auction will include a 12 double dates package where the winner will be able to eat at restaurants including Antoni’s Italian Restaurant, Café Sydnie Mae, Yellow Bowl, Buck &Johnny’s and Preservation Bar & Grill.
Other items include a week at a Gulf front luxury condo in Florida close to Alys Beach, and offering three bedrooms able to accommodate 10 people.
Other items will have winners interacting with local celebrities like State Rep. Blake Miguez, who will offer a “Top Shot” day with family that includes the opportunity to shoot a machine gun.
Local hat designer Colby Hebert will also be offering up custom hat designs as one of the bids in the live auction as well.
In addition to the live auction, Patout said a silent auction is currently underway and can be reached at https://teche.cbo.io. Patout said the silent auction will run all the way to Feb. 14, with those interested able to bid on another set of items only available online.
The full list of live auction items along with the starting bids are as follows:
Fabulous Week in Florida at a Prestigious 30A Property - $3,000.
12 Double Date Night Restaurants - $1,200
A Top Shot Day with Rep. Blake Miguez - $750
A Trip Down Memory Lane by Jerome Weber - $1,500
Mount Carmel Painting by Adrian Fulton - $1,500
Cypremort Point Snapper Fishing Trip for 4 - $1,250