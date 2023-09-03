In addition to high school football games and the action on the field, an equal draw is the talent displayed by students in the band, color guard, cheerleading squads, dance teams and other spirit clubs and groups.
Those students turn an empty stadium into a packed house filled with excitement.
At the opening night for the 2023 season for Loreauville, an additional 130 kids not only filled the bleachers with their parents, but put on one incredible performance.
Kasie Gondron is the coach for the award-winning Loreauville High school Tigerettes, a dance team that performs at halftime.
However, they wore pink shirts to blend in with kids ages 5 to 14.
The team held a Junior Tigerettes clinic on August 19 which was open to the community. They learned the basics of dance and then worked hard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn a routine to perform at halftime of the Loreauville and Erath football game.
"This meant everything for the high school students because they are role models to these younger kids. They are really good people and humans," Gondron said. "Dance provided them the opportunity to be positive role models in their community and set an example for younger kids who aspire to be dancers one day."
The young kids enjoyed it.
"The young kids were great. It was a long clinic and you try to keep them engaged all day," Gondron said. "We did some other things other than learn the routine to keep their attention. This was the first time we were able to do our clinic since Covid and for the high school kids, this was their first time to lead a clinic."
As for the high school Tigeretes, they will go to a Varsity Spirit Camp. Last year, they took home a first place and two all-american awards and 42 blue ribbons and two leadership awards earned by two dancers. They hope to attend regionals in Lafayette. A lot of the students are involved in other competitive dance teams, but they come together for this team to win with their classmates.
Gondron also mixes music for her team and her music has been purchased by dance teams all over the world.
"The dance industry is incredible," she said. "So we are putting our foot into the waters at regionals and see where we fare."
As for their performance, not only did it go well, the rest of the night went well. The Loreauville football team came back from a halftime deficit to win, 45-34.