Mandy Seneca
Mandy Seneca outside the Daily Iberian offices where she has worked for 49 years.

 SHANNA DICKENS/THE DAILY IBERIAN

August 26, 1992 is a date that is easily remembered in Louisiana. Hurricane Andrew hit that day and caused the state $1 billion in damages and several died.

With power out in many areas of our region and most roads impassable, there was no way to watch television and batteries were used for flashlights before transistor radios.



John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.