August 26, 1992 is a date that is easily remembered in Louisiana. Hurricane Andrew hit that day and caused the state $1 billion in damages and several died.
With power out in many areas of our region and most roads impassable, there was no way to watch television and batteries were used for flashlights before transistor radios.
At the Daily Iberian, it was no different.
Will Chapman was at the Daily Iberian for 36 years, 28 of those as publisher before he retired in 2016.
Chapman had an all-star staff, but one was always consistent and dedicated, Mandy Seneca.
“Mandy many times demonstrated her dedication to the paper, working late, coming in early, and taking on extra responsibility,” Chapman said this week. ‘She many times was willing to do more when help was needed.”
Mandy announced her retirement recently as business manager after 49 years at the Daily Iberian, and her work during Hurricane Andrew will always stick with Chapman.
“After Hurricane Andrew caused major damage to the community and left the newspaper (and the town) without power for several days,” Chapman said. “Mandy was one of the first to show up at the office to help us figure out how to get a paper out and get back into business.”
There was no newspaper for two days, and using an off-site printer, they were able to get four pages of news done, then an 8-page edition.
“People were hungry to get a paper and find out where things were after the storm,” Chapman recalled.
But there was another problem.
The carriers and drivers couldn’t make it to the office to deliver the newspaper.
“Extra, extra, read all about it!”
Yes, Mandy Seneca, who made it in the office each day despite the damages from the storm, was hawking newspapers on our one-way street to the few cars that were able to travel.
“It was so flooded, there were trees down, but I didn’t live far from the newspaper so I was able to get here,” Mandy said. “Then we had a problem. While the newsroom could get the paper out, they couldn’t get the papers OUT!”
This is what endeared her to Chapman. As a son of a newspaper family, Chapman started in the business with a paper route at age 12 with the The Bastrop (La.) Daily Enterprise. There was his business manager selling newspapers.
I said to Kyla Scroggins, ‘Let’s go on the street and see if we can sell papers?’ So we were out there on the one-way street and cars were coming by, but we didn’t sell any,” Mandy said. “So I held one up and a car stopped and bought a paper.”
With a laugh, she said, “I said ‘this is easy!’ But once we sold that FIRST paper, that’s all it took. We sold a bundle and I told Kyla to go get another bundle. We sold a lot of papers and for a tough time, it was something to do that was fun.”
Chapman was amazed.
“Mandy stood out front of the building with papers ... (eventually) people were lined up in their cars, eager to get the local news after the storm,” Chapman said.
There are countless fun stories from her time with the Wick Communications family. Her career started a few months after she graduated high school in 1972. The newspaper had type-setting and her work was done by hand in ledgers. Today, everything is done on the computer and sometimes finding a pen or pencil is a task.
“A lot of people left, some missed it and came back, but I stayed all of those years, I didn’t need to leave and come back,” she said.
When you are good with the books and keep a media organization viable financially, you are going to be sought out. She was offered several jobs over the years.
“I would think about it, and I tried to leave a couple times when I had a job offer, but in the end, I always said, ‘Naw, I’m not leaving.’ And that’s because of the way we were treated. It was like a family,” Mandy said, “When you had a problem, you were told, ‘Just take care of your family” or “take care of your business.” No one fussed if you had to leave to take care of a child or if you had an earache. You could always talk to people and your co-workers and everyone supported you.”
Francis L. Wick, President and CEO of Wick Communications, has also witnessed her joy of working at the newspaper.
“Mandy has been an integral part of the Daily Iberian, covering many desks over many years. Her vivacious spirit coupled with her love for Iberia parish have left an undeniable imprint on the organization,” Wick said. “The Wick family, organization and all who have had the pleasure to work with Mandy are better off for it. We wish her well on this new chapter of life knowing it will be one that carries her typical ‘joie di vivre.’ “
In her best Deputy Barney Fife voice, Mandy says, “I was always very proud to say ‘I work for the Daily Iberian,’ I’m like Barney Fife, he was so proud of his job.”
Mandy and her husband, Cal, love to watch the Andy Griffith show. They have four kids and in retirement, she plans on spoiling her seven grandchildren and another one on the way.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I really don’t have a plan. I have things to do around my house. It’s scary, I’ve worked my whole life,” she said. “People told me to get a part-time job. If I wanted that, I would stay at the job I love!”
Hard-work started at age 10 for Mandy. She was working at the family business, selling at a snowball stand while the others sold hot dogs. Her next job would be at the Daily Iberian, and Chapman is glad she made that her career choice.
“Mandy was always a top performer, always handled her work responsibilities professionally, never looked just to get by, and frequently offered suggestions along the lines of ‘I think it’d work better if we ... ‘ Mandy was the No. 2 in the business office for many years and was an easy choice for me to make her the business manager when the position came available,” Chapman said. “She stepped right in, and during my many years of working with a number of other papers in the company, always thought Mandy stood out as best. I’m sure many of them got sick of me suggesting they ‘call Mandy’ to find out how to do this, or that.”
Hundreds of businesses and thousands of subscribers over the year also know Mandy as the enthusiastic employee.
“Mandy was a fun person with whom to work, almost always had a smile, was usually enthusiastic and was popular with her coworkers,” Chapman said. “I was fortunate to work with a lot of good people at The Daily Iberian in my more than 35 years there. Mandy was easily among the best.
“The Daily Iberian benefited greatly because of the work and dedication of Mandy Seneca. Good for her to retire, but I know she’ll be missed,” Chapman added.
On Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a going away celebration for Mandy at the Daily Iberian on 124 E. Main Street.
Mandy also leaves giving the Daily Iberian a glowing review ... “I know it’s the best place to work,” she said, then smiles, “Because it’s the only place I’ve worked!”