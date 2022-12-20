South Louisiana is expecting sub-freezing temperatures in the coming days and water and power systems along with fire safety officials are expecting tremendous demands.
The state fire marshal’s office is warning Louisiana residents on the dangers of the chilling weather. Over a period of 26 hours, there were three fires in various parts of the state that resulted in three deaths.
“It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis. “We haven’t even seen the harshest temperatures yet. That’s why I’m very concerned and urging families to be aware of the fire hazards in their homes and in the homes of those they love.”
The first fatal fire occurred on Sunday in New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood. Around 7:15 p.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Serantine Street for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters learned there was a female resident still inside despite her attempts to escape through security bars and efforts by neighbors to help get her out. Firefighters later located the 73-year-old near the front door.
Following an assessment of the scene, deputies have been unable to rule out the use of temporary, canned heat sources as a possible cause as the home had been without utilities for several years.
The second fire was reported to the Slagle Volunteer Fire Department around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 6800 block of Highway 8 in Leesville. Firefighters discovered the body of the 83-year-old female resident at the front door.
Following an assessment of the scene, SFM deputies determined the fire began in the home’s living room where it is believed the victim was sleeping when the fire began. Deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction associated with holiday decorations as a potential cause. This home did have a smoke alarm, but it was not functional at the time of the fire.
The third fire occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston where a disabled male victim in his 40s was discovered. Deputies are actively investigating this case at this time.
“These deaths are all devastating, especially because, of what we know, they were all likely preventable,” said Wallis, “Please, stop what you are doing now and look around your home. Do you have a working smoke alarm? Are there hazards in your home that can lead to fire danger? Head to your elderly neighbor or relative’s home and do the same check. Following our simple safety steps can and will save lives.”
Those key safety messages include:
• Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains.
• Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords.
• Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes.
• Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves.
• Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended.
• Keep holiday decorations 3-5 feet from heat sources and be mindful of not only the quality of their wires, but how many decorations are plugged into one power source.
• Have working smoke alarms in your home.
The deaths bring the state’s fire fatality count up to 75 with more than 10 days left in the year. In all but a handful of those cases, no working smoke alarms were found.
LAWCO is offering advice on protecting residential properties from freezing pipes. The first step LAWCO advises is to keep your residence heated. The heating system in the home can help to keep waterlines from freezing.
Wrap water pipes with foam insulation and hold the insulation in place with duct tape. Secure thermostatic heating tape around the pipe with duct tape; plug the heat tape into a nearby receptacle to help maintain a constant pipe temperature.
If the residence will not be heated or unprotected plumbing is exposed to the sub-freezing temperatures, then draining the plumbing lines is the best form of freeze prevention. Turn off the water supply at the main shut off valve. The main shut off valve is usually located near the water meter or where the pipes enter the residence from the outside.
Open all faucets in the residence including showers and tubs to drain lines. Flush the toilets. Begin on the top floor of the house and work your way down. We also suggest that you turn off and drain your water heater.
Using water on an “as needed” basis during this period of time will help to alleviate this demand for water to help ensure adequate water supplies. When temperatures rise above freezing, residents and businesses with broken or damaged waterlines should turn off their main shut off valve as soon as possible and repair leaking pipes to avoid any unnecessary waste of water and even greater demands on the water system.
CLECO is also offering tips for homeowners to safely navigate the freezing temperatures of the first days of winter.
“As temperatures drop and remain low for several days straight, energy use will increase,” said Jaci Sewell, Cleco’s energy efficiency program manager. “During the colder winter months, customers should set their thermostats
no higher than 68 degrees, if possible, for maximum efficiency.”
Tips to conserve energy and stay warm during the winter months:
• Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees Fahrenheit, if possible.
• If using a space heater, make sure the plug isn’t frayed or torn, as it could start a fire, and keep heaters away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.
• Find and seal leaks.
• Install a programmable thermostat.
• Replace air filters.
• Open drapes, shades and curtains during the day to take advantage of solar heat.
• Close drapes, shades and curtains at night to retain heat inside.
• Use energy-efficient holiday lights.
For more information, please contact your local water utility office.