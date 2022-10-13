It’s been a little more than six months since Freeman Jet Center acquired Pelican Aviation at the Acadiana Regional Airport, and since that time the company has been busy solidifying plans for FBO renovations that will give the terminal a completely new look.

Freeman CEO Scott Freeman was present at Tuesday’s Iberia Parish Airport Authority meeting to provide an update on the renovations, along with Steven Dowling who gave a brief recap on some of the work that is expected to begin in January.



