It’s been a little more than six months since Freeman Jet Center acquired Pelican Aviation at the Acadiana Regional Airport, and since that time the company has been busy solidifying plans for FBO renovations that will give the terminal a completely new look.
Freeman CEO Scott Freeman was present at Tuesday’s Iberia Parish Airport Authority meeting to provide an update on the renovations, along with Steven Dowling who gave a brief recap on some of the work that is expected to begin in January.
Dowling said the scope of the renovations will include extending the FBO into the existing parking lot of the facility and proposing a new access road and control gate for clients, which could have a new parking lot depending on the price point.
After bidding for subcontractors came in over budget, Dowling said the company is attempting to pare down the scope of work as well as look for local subcontractors in order to meet an acceptable budget range.
Some of the new features of the FBO will include a pilot lounge with theater seating and a small theater as well as a place for pilots to log flights. New dining services will also be available for clients making use of the facility, including an ice cream machine and other amenities.
Dowling said the company will also make an effort to acquire local art or photographs to give the those entering the facility a distinctive feel that they have arrived in Iberia Parish.
The exterior of the hangar will also be renovated, and a 180 degree view of the ramp and runway will be visible.
“We have a lot of expensive aircrafts and we want to make sure they’re protected at all times,” he said.
New metal panels will be installed across the exterior that will mimic the red brick for an updated aesthetic as well.
Freeman Jet Center has locations in Lake Charles, Alexandria, Texas, Virginia, Washington and many other states.