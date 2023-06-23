Iberia Cultural Resource Association (ICRA) and LHC Group is inviting veterans, their families and the public to join them for an evening of celebration through music with the "Stars and Stripes" Sunday at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
ICRA reserved seat for veterans and their families, but organizer Nelwyn Hebert encourages everyone to attend the free concert.
This free patriotic concert by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and the Iberia Community Concert Band will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be patriotic and World War II era music to honor military veterans.
Music starts at 3 pm. The location of the building is 600 Parkview Dr. New Iberia, LA 70560.
Included in the tribute, ICRA plans a special presentation for veterans announcing their name, their military service and inviting them to stand for recognition.
Starting at 1:30 p.m., a photographer will offer complimentary pictures to veterans and their families. Free photo opportunities end just before the concert at 2:45 p.m.. Families may pick pictures up at the Greater Iberia Chamber of commerce.
ICRA plans to broadcast the entire concert on sponsor KANE radio AM 1240.
Presenting the concert, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra planned a tributary lineup to veterans featuring patriotic tunes, jazz arrangements, Broadway assortments and a medley of World War II era classics. The program opens with Morton Gould’s iconic American Salute, followed by a dichotomy of arrangements like the melancholy melodies of “If Ever I would Leave You” from Broadway classic Lancelot and the bombastic brass of “Duke Ellington!” arranged by Caving Custer.
This celebration wouldn't be possible without the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, Hebert emphasized. It’s one of 4 yearly concerts produced and performed by the talented ASO musicians. Alongside events like Symphony Sunday in the park, ASO goes a long way in bringing music to the New Iberia community.
The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle are two of the sponsors to help ICRA put on four free concerts a year. The costs are up to $20,000 each. LHC group and KANE radio, Iberia Parish Government and Sir Speedy Acadiana are also major sponsors. There are individual donors as well.
The number of attending veterans decreases every year, according to Hebert. While ICRA and Hebert initially started the program to honor aging World War II veterans, Hebert said she wants to expand reach and invites veterans of all ages to attend the celebration.
“When ICRA formed, a lot of our parents who served in World War II were still alive. Off the top of my head, I can only think of two World War II veterans on my list. During COVID, we lost a lot of our veterans.”