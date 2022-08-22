Purchase Access

A memorial ceremony for Franklin native Lt. Edward V. Loustalot, the first American to die in Nazi-occupied territory during World War II, was held Thursday in Dieppe, France.

Although the ceremony was held thousands of miles away, Franklin residents were still able to take a small part in the event thanks to a livestream held at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts, where Mayor Eugene Foulcard and other public officials were present for the event.



