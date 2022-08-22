“The Star Spangled Banner” is played at the unveiling of the monument to the 50 members of the First Battalion of US Army Rangers who led the way in the Battle of Dieppe on the coast of Normandy 80 years ago.
“The Star Spangled Banner” is played at the unveiling of the monument to the 50 members of the First Battalion of US Army Rangers who led the way in the Battle of Dieppe on the coast of Normandy 80 years ago.
A memorial ceremony for Franklin native Lt. Edward V. Loustalot, the first American to die in Nazi-occupied territory during World War II, was held Thursday in Dieppe, France.
Although the ceremony was held thousands of miles away, Franklin residents were still able to take a small part in the event thanks to a livestream held at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts, where Mayor Eugene Foulcard and other public officials were present for the event.
The memorial was dedicated to the 50 U.S. Army Rangers, including Loustalot, who were embedded with Canadian Commandos during Operation Jubilee on Aug. 19, 1942. Loustalot was killed in the ensuing conflict to liberate the French, resulting in the first American to die in Nazi-occupied territory.
Anne Minvielle, the niece of Loustalot, said that Canadians had the ones primarily honored from the raid, and the purpose of the ceremony was the installation of the memorial specifically honoring the Americans who participated in the historic event.
“They really appreciate what Americans did in France,” Minvielle said. “This this country it almost seems like no one knows about it.”
Minvielle went out to Dieppe last year, where she was able to visit the site where her uncle had scarified his life during the war effort. The respect given to her uncle and the other soldiers who participated in the raid was an emotional one, she said.
“It blew us away,” Minvielle said. “There were parades, bagpipers, it was beautiful.”
The livestream that took place Thursday, which Minvielle was able to view, was just as impressive. Minvielle said a representative from the American embassy took part in the event who she had met when she ventured out to France.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, and residents in Dieppe, France, marked the occasion to pay tribute to the soldiers who fought with parades, festivals, military displays, exhibitions and fireworks throughout the year.
According to a prepared statement, the Dieppe Raid, bearing the unfortunate code name of Operation Jubilee, was carried out with appalling casualties. On the morning of that day, over 6,050 infantry, predominantly Canadian, set foot on the pebbled beaches of the Alabaster Coast with high hopes. Unfortunately, none of the objectives set that day were met, and a total of 4800 soldiers who made it ashore were either killed, wounded, or captured.