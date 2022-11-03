Franklin FFA members A’larryen Fuselier (foreground) and Shawn Conner (background) are showing swine in one of the livestock classes at the State Fair. Conner and Fuselier won multiple placements across a number of different classes.
Image submitted by Nick Adams,
Franklin High School, Agriscience Teacher & FFA Advisor
Shawn Conner is pictured with his Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt along with supporters. Pictured from R to L: Nick Adams (Ag Teacher / FFA Advisor), A’larryen Fuselier, Shawn Conner, Matthew Phillips (Franklin FFA Alumni President), Hebert Livestock Crew and (kneeling) Logan Hebert.
Image provided by Nick Adams, Franklin High School, Agriscience Teacher, FFA Advisor
Franklin FFA members A’larryen Fuselier (foreground) and Shawn Conner (background) are showing swine in one of the livestock classes at the State Fair. Conner and Fuselier won multiple placements across a number of different classes.
Image submitted by Nick Adams,
Franklin High School, Agriscience Teacher & FFA Advisor
Shawn Conner is pictured with his Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt along with supporters. Pictured from R to L: Nick Adams (Ag Teacher / FFA Advisor), A’larryen Fuselier, Shawn Conner, Matthew Phillips (Franklin FFA Alumni President), Hebert Livestock Crew and (kneeling) Logan Hebert.
Image provided by Nick Adams, Franklin High School, Agriscience Teacher, FFA Advisor
Franklin FFA members Shawn Conner and A’larryen Fuselier attended the State Fair of Louisiana Livestock Show last weekend and earned multiple placements in a variety of categories. The Conner and Fuselier exhibited their swine exhibition projects which were all bred by Hebert Livestock out of Franklin.