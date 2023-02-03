Mayor Eugene Foulcard was joined by Father Joel Faulk, Pastor of Church of the Assumption and Dean of Hanson Memorial High School and St. John Elementary School, Principal Connie Daigle (HMS), and Principal Sheri Higdon (SJE) for a Catholic Schools Week celebration. From left, Connie Daigle, Father Joel Faulk, Mayor Eugene Foulcard and Sheri Higdon.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard has signed a declaration marking Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2023 Catholic Schools Week in Franklin.
Mayor Foulcard was joined by Father Joel Faulk, Pastor of Church of the Assumption and Dean of Hanson Memorial High School and St. John Elementary School, Principal Connie Daigle (HMS), and Principal Sheri Higdon (SJE) in the Hanson Memorial Library to sign the declaration.
The two schools will be participating in activities throughout the week to celebrate the education, formation, and community that thrives within our Catholic schools, culminating with a joint school Mass today at the Hanson Memorial campus and a family picnic to follow.
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week has become an annual celebration of Catholic education around the United States. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.