francis

Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis is set to hold a town hall in September. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis will be holding a town hall meeting in New Iberia to address all questions and concerns from the public.

Francis, who represents New Iberia in the Public Service Commission, will hold the town hall at the Sliman Theater on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.



Tags