Four years into his service with the New Iberia Police Department, Kellen Landry is moving up in rank from Sergeant to Lieutenant after Chief Todd D’Albor made the announcement earlier in the week.
“Lt. Kellen Landry is what members of our department would describe as the ‘go to person’ for much of everything that makes the department tick. You can refer to the old saying ‘Jack of all trades, master of none,’ well, that quote gets reversed when describing Kellen. He masters most of all trades,” said D’Albor. “One of the hardest workers and is respected by all for his knowledge, made this promotion one of the ‘no-brainer’ promotions that we've given. And, the word given also doesn't describe this, because he has earned and is deserving of the promotion.”
D’Albor says since Landry joined the NIPD in June 2018, he has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and significantly contributed to the success of the department. With the promotion, Landry will oversee the operations of the department’s Forensics Information Technology and Support (FITS) section.
Landry will continue investigating major crimes, including homicides and financial crimes, supervising the investigations and is also attached to the Secret Service Task Force. Additionally, Landry provides systems network support for the entire city.
Over the last four years, Landry has received several recognitions for his dedication and contributions to NIPD.
“I can't say enough of what Kellen means to the department, as he holds many assignments that are instrumental in our daily operations. What this means to our community is vast. He handles forensic investigations, computer crimes, major crimes investigations, IT support,” D’Albor said. “He just put together a simulator room in the department that allows our officers to get real scenarios such as active shooter (and) domestic type calls that puts the officers in real time decision making. The lists goes on and there is not enough internet space to finish the lists.”
A St. Martinville native, Landry graduated from St. Martinville High School in 2000 and later obtained a bachelor's degree in Biological Science at LSU in 2006. He is married and has four children.