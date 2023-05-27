A new generation of Iberia Parish principals were introduced at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board following the hiring of four candidates to area schools.
Superintendent Heath Hulin announced Percy Williams Jr. as the new principal of Westgate following longtime Principal Neely Moore leaving her position to become the assistant superintendent of the school district.
As part of Westgate’s first graduating class, Williams said the appointment to the position was coming full circle. Williams served as assistant principal of Anderson Middle School and then assistant principal at Westgate.
“To the greatest staff on this side of heaven, thank you for your loyal support,” Williams said to the crowd of Westgate staff in attendance.
Also announced was Racquelle Roberts to the position of Jeanerette High School principal. Roberts has served 27 years in education, all at Jeanerette. That includes 12 years as a math teacher, nine in the curriculum office and five as assistant principal. She will be replacing longtime Jeanerette Principal Linda Freeman.
“I am deeply humbled and honored to lead students and staff as the next principal,” Roberts said. “I am so honored to be a part of a dynamic team and look forward to moving the school forward.”
For Loreauville High School, Assistant Principal David Broussard was announced as the new principal. He will be replacing current Principal Karen Bashay. Broussard thanked the board for their confidence and said he looks forward to working in the new role.
“I’ve worked with a great faculty and staff for 13 years, and I owe Mrs. Bashay a huge thanks for taking a chance on a young math teacher 13 years ago,” he said.
Finally, Ashley Alexander, PH.D, was announced as the new principal for the Iberia Parish Alternative Center for Education. An Iberia Parish native, Alexander previously worked at the center before working in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.
“I am beyond excited to return home as an Iberia Parish native and proud graduate of Westgate High,” Alexander said. “I was fortunate to teach here for two years, returning to campus is exciting and I’m appreciative of this opportunity.”