Bernadette Fruge, seen her in the center being honored as this year's middle school teacher of the year for the Iberia Parish School District, is one of four local educators up for either teacher or principal of the year in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Education announced this week its 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists. These 57 teachers and principals represent schools and systems across the state.
“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most - improving academic outcomes,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and our New Teacher of the Year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana Comeback.”
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22. This exciting event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
Twenty-four teachers and 24 principals have been named Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists. Nine teachers have been named New Teacher of the Year finalists.