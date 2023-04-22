NISH junior Chacelyn Peltier wears many hats, some a little shinier than others.

At New Iberia Senior High, she serves as junior class vice president, spirit committee chairman and as a member of the NISH prom board. She is also a three-year member of the NISH dance team, the Jackettes.

Jackettes
Peltier is a three-year member of the NISH Dance Team, the Jackettes.
Chicken
Peltier shows pigs, lambs and broiler chickens. 
4-h Awards
Chacelyn Peltier celebrates a successful livestock show with her ribbons, trophies and awards. 
Scouts
Chacelyn Peltier currently serves as the senior patrol leader for Troop 331 of Scouts BSA.
Eagle Scout Project
Chacelyn Peltier, second from left, poses with the Bouligny monument that she is repairing as part of her Eagle Scout project. 
Project 2
Chacelyn Peltier and her father, Cory, add a fresh coat of paint to the Bouligny monument. 
Teen Spanish Festival Queen
As Spanish Festival royalty, Peltier travels around the state to promote both the festival and New Iberia. 


