Iberia Parish FootNet is once again taking place during the Christmas season to offer donations to non-profits all over the parish.
According to a prepared statement, all contributions (canned goods and financial) collected will stay in and benefit Iberia Parish organizations who serve those in need.
The food drive will take place Dec. 6 at the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Building on Parkview Drive. Drop off of items will begin at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.
Canned goods and non-perishable food items along with financial contributions will be collected and distributed to six Iberia Parish Food Pantries who serve those in need in our community. Those food pantries include The Glorious Church, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. Francis Diner, St. Nicholas Social Concern, The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center and Solomon House Outreach.
The event has been traditionally managed by John Indest, but Iberia On Tap took the reins of organizing Foodnet in Iberia Parish last year and continues to manage the food drive.
FoodNet is sponsored by KLFY, and will be hosting its 36th year as an annual community event in the parish. The event was originally started by Juanita Knudson of St. Nicholas Social Concern. In 2012, John Indest took over as the coordinator and managed the event for nine years.
FoodNet is part of a larger Acadiana effort put on by Catholic Charities of Lafayette to distribute food and goods to the needy during the holiday season.
Volunteers will be available to pick up your donations once they are dropped off at the event. FoodNet will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monetary donations are also accepted and can also be mailed to 2002 Squirrel Run Dr., New Iberia, La, 70560.