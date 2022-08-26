Purchase Access

If you have ever wondered how New York City became known as “The Big Apple,” you may be surprised to learn that it really had nothing to do with the fact that New York state is the second largest supplier of apples in the nation.

While the moniker has nothing to do with apples, its origin does trace back to horse racing. A slang term used mostly in rural areas in the early 1900’s to denote a city was “apple”, and it is interesting to learn that there is also a Louisiana connection to the name.



