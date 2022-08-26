If you have ever wondered how New York City became known as “The Big Apple,” you may be surprised to learn that it really had nothing to do with the fact that New York state is the second largest supplier of apples in the nation.
While the moniker has nothing to do with apples, its origin does trace back to horse racing. A slang term used mostly in rural areas in the early 1900’s to denote a city was “apple”, and it is interesting to learn that there is also a Louisiana connection to the name.
It is told that a New York horse-racing journalist, John Fitz Gerald, was in New Orleans when he heard stable hands talking about racing in New York, the big apple. In 1924 Fitz Gerald wrote a column for “The Morning Telegraph” referring to the desire of every young rider to race in New York City, “The Big Apple.”
While New York state is home to more than two dozen varieties of apples, on a recent trip to New York City, my husband and I found that in “The Big Apple” the variety of international cuisines is just as varied, and I was on a mission to experience as many as I could over our long weekend stay in the city.
The first offerings to catch my attention was found on a Halal food cart near our hotel.
Though we didn’t sample any of the meats being prepared on the large grill on the cart, we did learn that this was food permissible under Islamic law. Halal, meaning lawful or allowed in Arabic law is similar to the concept of kosher in Judaism. The way in which the animal was slaughtered determines if the meat is halal, while certain meats, including pork, are always forbidden. Fruit and vegetables are almost always considered halal. The lawful consumption of dairy and eggs is according to the prior treatment of the animal.
With New York City being home to the largest Asian population in the state, making up 17.3% of its inhabitants, there are many Asian restaurants for dining. In addition to restaurants in China Town, located in the East Village and Lower East Side of Manhattan, there are other restaurants serving inspired dishes from Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. The dishes served in these restaurants are influenced by the local ingredients found in each county and derived from native cooking styles of the particular region. The unique spices of South Asian cuisine can be found in Indian and Pakistani restaurants throughout the city.
The Italian influence is strong in New York City, home to the largest population of Italian Americans in the United States of America, and third largest Italian population outside of Italy. Settling in “Little Italy” in lower Manhattan between the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, immigrants from each region lived on cross streets in close proximity to each other.
They brought with them the cuisine of their homeland, the stuffed pasta, polenta and risotto from Northern Italy to the tomatoes, olives and olive oil, garlic and artichokes of central and southern Italy. Italian cheeses, sausages, and cured meats add to the diversity of its dishes and make Italian cuisine one of the most popular and replicated around the world.
There is much to be learned through travel and experiencing the culture and food of other ethnicities. Just as our Cajun jambalaya combines the flavors of many local ingredients to yield a favorite family dish, taking a bite out of “The Big Apple” with its many international restaurants provides for a memorable dining experience.
The following recipe combines several delicious ingredients unique to Italian cooking which can be enjoyed in any American household.
ARTICHOKE CHICKEN BAKE
2 cups uncooked bow tie pasta
2 cups cubed cooked chicken
1 can (14 ounces) water-packed artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained and coarsely chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 ½ cups shredded Parmesan cheese
½ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. garlic powder
1 cup coarsely crushed onion and garlic salad croutons
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Cook pasta according to package directions.
In large bowl combine chicken, artichokes, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, mayonnaise, garlic and onion powder.
Drain pasta and add to chicken mixture..
Transfer to a greased 2 qt. baking dish.
Sprinkle with croutons and bake uncovered 25-30 minutes, or until heated through.