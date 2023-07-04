It began as a quest to learn more about her ancestors and her Creole heritage, but for Chef Sheri L. Raleigh, it became so much more. At a young age, Sheri could be found standing on old Coca-Cola crates in the kitchen of her grandmother, mother and aunts, watching as they prepared Creole delicacies for family and friends. Growing up in Calcasieu Parish, her interest in exploring the West African origins of Creole cuisine was further piqued by assisting the women of her parents’ Baptist and Catholic Churches as they joyfully cooked feasts for festivals and special events.

After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition, and master’s degree in human relations and business, Chef Sheri broadened her expertise through work in the food industry in the healthcare segment, school food service industry and teaching food management and hospitality on the college and high school levels. Catering and cooking classes, offered by Cast Iron Skillet Culinaire, LLC, was a result of her desire to share her vast knowledge of Creole culinary dishes with others.



