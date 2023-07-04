It began as a quest to learn more about her ancestors and her Creole heritage, but for Chef Sheri L. Raleigh, it became so much more. At a young age, Sheri could be found standing on old Coca-Cola crates in the kitchen of her grandmother, mother and aunts, watching as they prepared Creole delicacies for family and friends. Growing up in Calcasieu Parish, her interest in exploring the West African origins of Creole cuisine was further piqued by assisting the women of her parents’ Baptist and Catholic Churches as they joyfully cooked feasts for festivals and special events.
After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition, and master’s degree in human relations and business, Chef Sheri broadened her expertise through work in the food industry in the healthcare segment, school food service industry and teaching food management and hospitality on the college and high school levels. Catering and cooking classes, offered by Cast Iron Skillet Culinaire, LLC, was a result of her desire to share her vast knowledge of Creole culinary dishes with others.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, New Iberia was fortunate to experience Chef Sheri’s extensive knowledge of our Creole cultural heritage through a program presented by The African American Historical Society of the Shadows. “Gifts From the Ancestors Foodways Project, A Celebration of Creole Family Heritage”, provided an insightful discussion of her proud African ancestry from West Africa, and the influence on it has had on the Creole and Southern cuisine of today. The mission of the Foodways Project to preserve the Creole culture for future generations is enhanced by Chef Sheri in her two beautifully written and illustrated online volumes of recipes, Gifts From the Ancestors, Volume I, “Okra and Tomatoes”, and Volume II, Creole Celebrations.
In addition to a sampling a pinch of the perfect roux, and a mouth-watering demonstration of the making of Sauce Pikan Au Poulet, the audience also learned of the many foods brought over by enslaved people from West Africa through the Middle Passage to the southern coasts of America. Okra, from West Africa, was called ki ngombo, and used as a thickener for a stew made with fish and shellfish. We use okra today in what we know as gumbo. Black-eyed peas, rice, cacao, coffee, spices, tomatoes, yams, and pecans were also brought over on the slave ships from West Africa.
Chef Sheri values the practice of eating together which she stated, “takes down cultural barriers, builds bridges, and creates a diverse food community.” She supports farmers’ markets which yield the freshest produce, uses red bell pepper in cooking for its sweeter flavors, cooks with the white part of the green onion, and cautions against overcooking garlic. She believes the best results in cooking can be achieved by building flavors slowly and adding ingredients one step at a time.
Sheri Raleigh’s shared passion for food, family, faith, and friends ensures that the Creole culture will live on, as we continue to savor the gifts of its heritage and cuisine.