Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping violations on Rockefeller Refuge on Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.
Agents cited Zachary Breaux, 38, of St Martinville, for taking over the limit of shrimp on Sept. 27.
On Oct. 1, agents cited Michael Leblanc, 70, of Jeanerette, Jody Fontenot, 53, of Abbeville, Darren Besson, 57, of Abbeville, and Daxeons Faulk, 50, of Kaplan, for taking over the limit of shrimp. Agents also cited Leblanc for failing to return his by-catch to the water immediately.
Agents provided extra patrol efforts this week on Rockefeller Refuge in Cameron and Vermilion parishes. The daily limit of shrimp on Rockefeller Refuge is 25 pounds per vehicle/vessel per day.
Agents found these subjects to be in possession of more than 25 pounds of shrimp while on the refuge. Agents also found that some of the subjects made multiple trips to the refuge in a single day.
Agents seized a total of 204 pounds of shrimp and donated them to a local charity.
Violating rules and regulations on the Rockefeller Refuge carries up to a $350 fine. The men may also face civil restitution for the replacement of the shrimp that were taken over the limit.
Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Justin Sonnier and Corporal Derek Logan.