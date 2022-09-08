Crane photo five
The whooping crane is one of North America's most majestic birds, but lives under constant threat of extinction due to low birth numbers and challenges to the crane's habitats.

 Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

1. The whooping crane is the tallest bird in North America and the rarest crane species.

2. Low population numbers, coupled with the loss of habitat and hunting pressures, nearly caused the whooping crane’s extinction in the early 1900s.



