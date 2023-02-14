The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.
• Kendric Baudoin Jr, of Abbeville, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Transactions involving Drug Proceeds.
• Robert Gallaspy Jr, of Abbeville, was arrested for Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• John “Bubba” Walter Mire Jr, of Maurice, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm in the presence of a Controlled
Dangerous Substance, Possession of Sch III, (Suboxone), and Illegal Possession of stolen things.
• Timothy Johnson, of Abbeville, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV, (Alprazolam), Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Johnson was also wanted by Probation and Parole.
• Randall Trahan, of Abbeville, was arrested for several active warrants and was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule IV, (Alprazolam) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
"Sheriff Mike Couvillon encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or e-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a timely manner," the sheriff's department shared in a statement.
More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.
