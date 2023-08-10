solar

First Solar

 SUBMITTED THE DAILY IBERIAN

One of the largest solar energy manufacturers in the Western hemisphere has announced it has selected the Acadiana Regional Airport as the site of its fifth American manufacturing facility.

Louisiana Economic Development announced that First Solar will invest up to $1.1 billion in the facility, which will produce high-performance photovoltaic solar modules. The project is expected to be complete in the first half of 2026.



