As progress to a brand-new skate park in New Iberia continues, the City of New Iberia is asking skaters to give their input on the initial designs.

The new park will be located at the site of the former pool at New Iberia City Park. The company contracted to work on the project, Grindline Skateparks, held a public meeting earlier this year to solicit ideas from local skaters about the needs of the community.



Tags