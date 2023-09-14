Initial designs for a new skate park at New Iberia City Park have been drawn up by a skate park company. After the designs are critiqued by the community, final designs will be drawn up for construction.
As progress to a brand-new skate park in New Iberia continues, the City of New Iberia is asking skaters to give their input on the initial designs.
The new park will be located at the site of the former pool at New Iberia City Park. The company contracted to work on the project, Grindline Skateparks, held a public meeting earlier this year to solicit ideas from local skaters about the needs of the community.
After drawing up some initial designs, the concept of the new skatepark was submitted to Paul Allain Architect.
The design includes a bowl that will likely be created with the architecture of the former pool, along with rails and small ramps to be used by local skaters.
David Allain said the feedback for the design has been incredibly positive so far, but more input is still wanted.
“At this point, we are asking the skaters to give a critique of the skate park’s design and provide feedback via an online survey,” Allain said. “Grindline will then use that information to develop a final design that will be used for construction.”
To give your input on the designs, go to the City of New Iberia Facebook page. There is a link to a Google Doc to fill out the survey. The survey deadline ends Sept. 25.