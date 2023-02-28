crawfishpardon
Firmin the Crawfish waits patiently for his official pardon to be granted at Parc des Ponts Breaux in Breaux Bridge, while students from St. Bernard School take a look at the guest of honor.

 Submitted Photo

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, along with the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, granted an official pardon to Firmin (FUR-men) the Crawfish during the 7th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish event. Parc Des Ponts Breaux along Bayou Teche in Breaux Bridge was the site of this year’s event, which is uniquely Louisiana. Started in 2017 by Nungesser and held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, this annual pardoning celebrates crawfish season in Louisiana and across the Gulf South.

“Louisiana is the largest domestic producer of crawfish, producing about 150 million pounds every year. It only seems fitting that we would pardon a crawfish in Breaux Bridge, the Crawfish Capital of the World. At least this little guy will be saved from ending up on someone’s plate during the Crawfish Festival in May or on restaurant tray or in a backyard boil. In true Louisiana fashion though, we had to have a party complete with music, food, family, friends while we bestowed his pardon,” said Nungesser. “No matter where you go in Louisiana, you can find something that will Feed Your Soul, from our culture and arts to our cuisine and history.”



