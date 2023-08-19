waste

The New Iberia City Council discussed possible fines for waste being dumped on the streets. 

The New Iberia City Council began the process of creating a new ordinance that would be stricter when it comes to bulk waste on the street at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the idea for the ordinance came from an ongoing problem of waste being dumped on street corners that Pelican Waste is not able to pick up due to having mixed waste in the pile.



