The New Iberia City Council began the process of creating a new ordinance that would be stricter when it comes to bulk waste on the street at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the idea for the ordinance came from an ongoing problem of waste being dumped on street corners that Pelican Waste is not able to pick up due to having mixed waste in the pile.
“We have continuous problems with landlord that are cleaning houses and putting it all on the road at once in a giant mixed pile,” DeCourt said. “Pelican has a contract, there are things that are in the contract and things that are not, so we are incurring a ton of expenses to clean the town.”
DeCourt and several City Council members said they get complaints from residents around the problem, and instead of the waste company being sent DeCourt has instead been sending Public Works to take care of the problems when they rise.
After researching municipal ordinances from other towns, DeCourt said he found one that would fine a commercial owner like a landlord if they did not dispose of the waste themselves.
“It says that you have to pick it up or you’ll be fined,” DeCourt said. “We’ll send you the bill.”
The council deliberated whether that fine should be in the form of a lien, added to the taxes or put out as a citation during the discussion. DeCourt said that a New Iberia police officer has been working with the compliance department in order to help with the problem as well.
“I think we have a tool in place to try and clean our community,” DeCourt said. “We need to look where our problems are and use the tools.”
The council overwhelmingly approved support for an ordinance, with many citing waste problems as a constant headache.
“We need to do this,” Councilwoman Brooke Marcotte said. “It’s constantly overdue, it would be super helpful to have something on the books to send them fines.”