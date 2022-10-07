troop

On Thursday shortly before 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a multiple-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.

The initial investigation by state police revealed a farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14. With the accumulation of smoke, the vision of drivers on the roadway was obscured. Within a short time, two separate but related crashes occurred.



