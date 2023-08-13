The 9th annual Fete Dieu du Teche happening Tuesday will be a special one for Iberia Parish Catholics as the Eucharistic procession makes its way down the Bayou Teche to New Iberia for the first time ever.
The procession, which regularly makes headlines across the nation each year, will start at 8 a.m. with the Mass of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in French by Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin.
Following the Mass, a procession with the Blessed Sacrament will take to the Bayou Teche and begin a journey down the bayou that ends up at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Residents living along the route are encouraged to gather and greet the procession as it passes near their homes. The boats will stop at boat landings in Baldwin (11 a.m.), Charenton (12:30 p.m.), Jeanerette (2:30 p.m.) and finally the park in New Iberia (4:45 p.m.)
Once they make their final stop, a foot procession to St. Peter’s will commence for solemn vesters at 5:30 p.m. and final benediction at 6 p.m. Confessions will also be heard in mobile units at each of the stops along the way.
The annual event is not only a celebration of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary which takes place Aug. 15 each year, but also a commemoration of the anniversary in which the Acadians arrived in Louisiana following exile after the French and Indian War in 1763.
This will be the 258th year of the Acadian arrival, and the trip those settlers made down the Bayou Teche to eventually end up in Acadiana is mimicked by Fete Dieu du Teche with their own boat procession.