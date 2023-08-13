fete

The Fete Dieu du Teche will be landing in New Iberia for the first time ever as the Eucharistic procession changes its route this year. 

The 9th annual Fete Dieu du Teche happening Tuesday will be a special one for Iberia Parish Catholics as the Eucharistic procession makes its way down the Bayou Teche to New Iberia for the first time ever.

The procession, which regularly makes headlines across the nation each year, will start at 8 a.m. with the Mass of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in French by Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin.



