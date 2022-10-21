fete
Fete Dieu du Teche is coming to New Iberia for the first time when the event comes in 2023, organizers announced.

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Fete Dieu du Teche is making a special route next year that will see the Eucharistic procession head straight into the Teche Area.

Organizers announced this week that the Fete Dieu du Teche South will begin at Franklin at the Church of Assumption on Aug. 15, 2023 and then head north into Charenton, Jeanerette and New Iberia, ending at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for a vespers service.



