A Fentanyl Awareness Program will take place on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The event will be held at teh Downtown Convention Center on 124 S. Buchanan Street in Lafayette. It is free and open to the public.
The fentanyl awareness meeting will feature expert speakers including LDH Region IV Medical Director Tina Stefanski, MD, Chief Medicolegal Investigator of the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Keith Talamon, D-ABMDI, and LDH Region IV Opioid Prevention Outreach Coordinator Stacy Conrad.
The mission of this meeting is to raise awareness regarding the increase in overdoses in our community and the dangers of fentanyl while striving to reduce the stigma around seeking help and treatment.
Topics to be covered include:
• The dangers of fentanyl and its potency
• The signs and symptoms of an overdose
• How to respond in case of an overdose
• The resources available to those struggling with addiction
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and participate in a question and answer session as well as talk to community health professionals about resources available to them.
Narcan training from Acadian Ambulance and Narcan kits will be available while supplies last.
"This is an important opportunity for members of the Lafayette community to come together and learn about the dangers of fentanyl," said Mary Lib Guercio, the organizer of the event. "We want to ensure that everyone has the information they need to stay safe and protect their loved ones."
A livestream will be available through Acadiana Open Channel (AOC). Water will be available courtesy of Coca Cola.
For more information about the event, please visit delivr.com/2trkc or contact Jonathan Adams at jonathan.adams@acadian.com.
The event comes as a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Public Health Region IV, Women of Wisdom, Acadian Ambulance, Lafayette Consolidated Government, 15th JDC Drug Court/Re-Entry Court Program, Our Lady of Lourdes Health, SLCC, Ochsner Lafayette General, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Marshal's Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, UL Lafayette Americorps, Lafayette City Court, Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Ragin Cajun Women’s Basketball, Beacon Community Connections, AOC, LiftCity Church, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette Inc., Innocence Project New Orleans, Sun Wellness, and the Downtown Convention Center.
