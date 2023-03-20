drugs
Children under age 14 are dying from fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group.

A Fentanyl Awareness Program will take place on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at teh Downtown Convention Center on 124 S. Buchanan Street in Lafayette. It is free and open to the public.



