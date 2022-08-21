casket stock photo
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19.

Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families to cover funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020. That figure was $32.2 million for 4,677 residents in January.



