The U.S. Food and Drug Administration came to an agreement with Juul Labs Inc. late Wednesday to suspend their case as the government continues to review Juul’s products.
The agreement comes one day after the FDA announced that it would temporarily suspend its recent ban on the sale of Juul products for additional review of the company’s e-cigarettes.
As a result of the agreement, Juul can continue to sell its products while the case remains suspended.
On June 23, the FDA issued a market denial order against Juul to prevent the marketing and selling of its products in the United States, citing that they found discrepancies within Juul’s company’s premarket tobacco product applications, a request to legally sell and distribute tobacco products in the U.S.
A day later, a federal court blocked the FDA’s ban on Juul’s products after Juul requested a stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
The FDA said that Juul failed to prove that marketing its products would be “appropriate for the protection of public health” and required that suppliers of their product cease its distribution throughout the country.
“The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said. “We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.”