At approximately 4:45 A.M. on Jan. 1, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Louisiana Highway 3039 near Grand Bois Road in St. Martin Parish.
The crash took the life of 35-year-old Aaron S. Miller of Arnaudville.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Miller was driving a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on LA Hwy 3039. For unknown reasons, Miller failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway to the right. Upon doing so, Miller was ejected from the motorcycle.
While a DOT approved helmet was found at the scene, investigators were unable to determine if Miller was wearing it at the time of the crash. Miller suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroners Office. Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.
Troopers urge motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to take extra precautions while riding and ensure that they are properly prepared and trained for a variety of riding conditions.
Through participation in certified training programs, riders are educated on safe riding practices such as being visible, dressing for safety, applying effective riding strategies, and knowing the capabilities and limitations of their motorcycle. Motorcyclists are taught how to apply these safety practices to not only avoid being involved in a crash but to greatly reduce the chance of injury should a crash occur.