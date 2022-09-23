Shadows-on-the-Teche kicked off this year’s Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival by decorating the historic grounds with all things farming related.
The annual Farm Fest saw the Shadows decked out with games, music and even a petting zoo for children that allowed event-goers to casually stroll the former plantation home in downtown New Iberia.
As one of the kickoff events for the Sugar Cane Festival, Farm Fest brings in a full house of people annually ready to start a weekend of fun for one of Iberia Parish’s largest festival events.
Pat Kahle with the Shadows said that despite the hot weather that greeted festival-goers this weekend, Farm Fest still saw a huge outpour of people filling the plantation grounds.
“It’s always worth it just to see all of the different generations of people come here and have fun,” Kahle said.
Music from Cajun Company filled downtown New Iberia while the band played a set in the Shadows grounds, while games for children and food and drinks were available for those looking to sit down and relax for the event.
Following Farm Fest, the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival street fair opened to the public on Friday, followed by the first fais-do-do of the weekend. The street fair will continue and close out at 3 p.m. on Sunday.