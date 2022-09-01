study-housing-foreclosures-and-evictions

Renters in Louisiana are far more fearful of eviction in the next 60 days than the state's homeowners are about foreclosures.

 Provided by LendingTree

While still in the midst of inflation, Louisiana homeowners find themselves in a much better financially secure position than Louisiana renters against foreclosure and eviction fears.

Louisiana renters on average far exceed the national average percentage of renters polled who see themselves as threatened with potential eviction. This is according to online lending marketplace LendingTree.com.



