While still in the midst of inflation, Louisiana homeowners find themselves in a much better financially secure position than Louisiana renters against foreclosure and eviction fears. Louisiana renters on average far exceed the national average percentage of renters polled who see themselves as threatened with potential eviction. This is according to online lending marketplace LendingTree.com.
When asked if they fear being evicted in the next 60 days, 61 percent of Louisiana renters responded “yes,” which ranked as the second highest percentage in the U.S. behind only renters in Georgia (65%). To put that percentage in greater context, the state with the third highest number of renters by percentage who fear being evicted in the next 60 days is Vermont with just 44 percent. That is 17 points lower than Louisiana. The national average is 21 percent, 40 points lower than Louisiana.
Still worse is the percentage of renters who are behind on their rent where Louisiana finds itself at the very top of the nation. At 30 percent, Louisiana renters top the list doubling the national average of renters behind on the rent of 15 percent.
In Rent.com’s monthly rental rates snapshot for the U.S., Louisiana had the seventh highest rate increase over the last 12 months for one-bedroom apartments at 73.8 percent. Average one-bedroom apartment rent in Louisiana grew from $684 in July 2021 to $1,190 in July 2022. The national average for a percentage increase in one-bedroom apartments in July was 39 percent; roughly 35 points lower than in Louisiana.
The average rise in rent prices for two-bedroom apartments in Louisiana were actually a bit lower compared to the national average. Louisiana two-bedroom rents increased year-over-year by 36.4 percent versus a national average increase of 38.3 percent.
Earlier this month, The Daily Iberian reported rental rates for one and two-bedroom apartments had seen a 12-month rise of 15 percent for one-bedroom and 13 percent for two-bedroom apartments in New Iberia. Three-bedroom apartments in New Iberia had the steepest climb in rent over the last 12 months of 57 percent, the highest annual rise in rental rates in the area, according to Rent.com.
Broussard has the highest average rental rates in the area and had some of the largest increases in rental rates over the last 12 months. A one-bedroom apartment in Broussard ($1,542) is on par in price with a three-bedroom apartment in New Iberia ($1,592).
The financial status of Louisiana homeowners fare much better than renters as Louisiana homeowners are among the most secure in the nation against those in fear of a foreclosure on their homes. Just four percent of Louisiana homeowners fear foreclosure on their properties which beats the national average of seven percent. Only five percent of Louisiana homeowners report being behind on their mortgage payments.
One final metric of note from LendingTree, people of color in Louisiana are two to three times more likely to face eviction or foreclosure.