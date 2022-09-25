Growing up in Iberia Parish, one of the fondest memories for Sonia Landry (now Sonia Devillier) was being named Miss Iberia, now in its 81st year.
She now has a new favorite memory.
Her daughter, Jadyn Pauline Devillier was recently crowned Gueydan Duck Festival Queen.
For parents Sean and Sonia Devillier, it's been an incredible ride watching the success of their daughter.
She was invited by Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to ride in this year's Rose Bowl Parade.
Jadyn is a sophomore at LSU on an academic scholarship majoring in political communications.
While the Gueydan Duck Festival was held Aug. 25 to 28, Jadyn has events coming up on Oct. 9 and will also be representing the Gueydan Duck Festival at the Washington Mardi Gras Ball.
She still spends time in Iberia Parish. Her grandfather, Rene Landry Sr. is still a resident and Jadyn hunts on the family land in Longside.
Jadyn is now marketing the Gueydan Duck Festival events to all of Louisiana.
She is inviting everyone to "come on down to the Duck Capital of America on Oct. 9, 2022 to compete or spectate at the 2022 Louisiana Duck Calling Contest and 2022 Gueydan Duck Festival Calling Contest."
The event boasts, "Here at the Gueydan Civic Center, there will be Open Calling, State Calling, and Team Calling. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m. for Duck calling and 12:30 p.m. for Specklebelly calling. For the Louisiana State Calling Contest the style of call is a 90 second Arkansas Competition style routine, while the Gueydan Duck Festival style of call is a 60-second meat style routine."
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
