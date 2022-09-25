Growing up in Iberia Parish, one of the fondest memories for Sonia Landry (now Sonia Devillier) was being named Miss Iberia, now in its 81st year.

She now has a new favorite memory.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.