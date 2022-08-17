The New Iberia Garden Club is pleased to award the August Garden of the Month to Dr. Stephen and Elizabeth Boudreaux residence at 3312 Loreauville Road.
Their flower gardens are abundant with beautiful manicured foliage and flowers. They together maintain the beds and lawn.
He noted his dad, Dr. NC Boudreaux, would be so proud of this recognition, since he too loved gardening.
In their beds are spectacular Limelight Tree Hydrangeas, rounded Yaupons and Sunshine Ligustrums, Foxtail and Holly Ferns, Flax Lilies, mounding Lantana attracting butterflies, Hibiscus’s and a variety of other foliage.
Horticultural Hint: This month we can begin to refresh our beds for the fall planting-“The Makeover”.
In planters, remove worn out flowers, replace with fall colors especially garden mums. Best time to dig and divide your perennial flower such as your lilies, hostas, and bearded Iris’.
August is a good month to pull weeds - the growing time slows down, BUT, if you leave them in the ground, these pesky weeds produce seeds that will germinate in spring!
The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
(Jane Thibeaux is the Chairman of Garden of the Month)
