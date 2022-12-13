violent threat locks down school NISH

A day after a loaded handgun was found at New Iberia Senior High causing a lockdown, another lockdown took place on Tuesday.

This time, it was a threat that there would be a shooting at lunch time and police say the hoax not only cost time and money, it may result in arrests.



