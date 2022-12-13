A day after a loaded handgun was found at New Iberia Senior High causing a lockdown, another lockdown took place on Tuesday.
This time, it was a threat that there would be a shooting at lunch time and police say the hoax not only cost time and money, it may result in arrests.
New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed to the Daily Iberian it was a shooting threat and the department had to take it serious.
"Anytime a threat or potential threat comes to us, we have an obligation and responsibility we will always uphold. It puts our active-threat personnel into action and we follow our protocols," D'Albor said. "Our priority is to work with the school to keep our students, facility and the community safe."
As for an arrest, D'Albor said the investigation is taking place and he expects an arrest.
"We are getting to the bottom of this rumor," D'Albor said. "Once we do, I anticipate arrests will take place. There was a false threat, there were rumors and we do not tolerate disruptions that cause issues for the students and their parents, or the strain on our school and law enforcement."
The NISH text message alert system and Facebook page kept parents updated after the rumors. During the lunch hour, the school posted, "New Iberia Senior High remains on lockdown as law enforcement officials conduct a school-wide search. There is still NO ACTIVE THREAT at the school and all students remain safe. Lunch is being provided to students while the search is occurring. We will continue to investigate the claims out of an abundance of caution to ensure that students remain safe. Parents will be notified once the search is complete and the lockdown is lifted."
There are financial repercussions as well to the false violence threat. The police department and the sheriff's office had to bring in extra employees today.
"This strains our resources," D'Albor said. "I sent my S.W.A.T. team and the sheroff's office sent their S.W.A.T. team to assist and we had to call extra people in to help cover shifts and communication."
The original text from the school Tuesday morning said, "The New Iberia Police Department is currently investigating rumors of a potential threat at New Iberia Senior High. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown while the police investigate. There is NO ACTIVE THREAT at the school. The school administration will work closely with the police department to investigate the claims that were received. No check-outs can occur while the school is on lockdown. Parents will be notified once the lockdown has been lifted."
