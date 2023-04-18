April 15 was Jackie Robinson Day. This annual commemoration by Major League Baseball of its first black player, the man who broke the “color barrier,” began on April 15, 2004, when MLB officials celebrated Robinson’s April 15, 1947, debut with the iconic Brooklyn Dodgers. It turned out to be not a one-time thing. MLB now honors the day each April 15, with players and managers alike sporting Robinson’s jersey number, no. 42.

It’s certainly a worthy tribute. The man truly transformed America’s national pastime and America itself. He fully deserves this place in history.



