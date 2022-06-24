For Michael Latulas, a strong connection to God has been the main guidepost of a successful high school and collegiate baseball career.
The New Iberia native graduated from Loreauville High School in 2020 and helped win the 2018 Class 2A baseball state championship for Loreauville High School. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi for several years and recently transferred to Southern University in Baton Rouge.
Currently, Latulas has been playing baseball in Wisconsin with the Madison Mallards as part of a summer league team in the Northwoods League, however a fractured thumb has sent him home temporarily so he can recover.
Growing up in New Iberia, Latulas said he and his family were faithful members of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church every Sunday, and when he wasn’t playing baseball he usually could be found at church.
“I really feel like my success has been based off my faith, I’ve always felt that way,” Latulas said. “Growing up, every Sunday I was in church and I credit that to my family.”
He also credited the Rev. Allen Randle, the pastor of Lighthouse Missionary who Latulas said has been a lifelong friend and mentor.
“Pastor Randle, he’s been a real guide to me since I was a little kid. I feel like his faith rubbed off on me and everytime I see him in church he would give me a little shout out,” Latulas said. “I feel like his faith rubbed off on me and my family.”
A strong relationship between baseball and his Christian faith has always existed for Latulas that has given him confidence no matter what the outcome of any game may be.
“I firmly believe that whatever happens is God’s plan,” he said. “Whether I do great or bad I keep my head up.”
That attitude helped even during hard times like the COVID-19 pandemic when Latulas was a senior and talking to scouts around the country.
“The scouts were texting my phone talking to me and it was really exciting,” he said. “Then COVID happened and that limited my senior heat and the draft. I’m not saying I would have been drafted but I would have had a chance, but I thought about it and I just feel like that was God’s plan and I didn’t let it eat me up too much.”
When college life began, the busy schedule of academics and sports life began to take over from his faith life, which prompted him to take it upon himself to save time specifically for Bible study and prayer.
“I really took it upon myself to pray every night, read the Bible, try to do something,” he said.
Latulas’ ultimate goal is to get drafted, but in the same way he leaves every game up to God, Latulas said he has faith to trust that his future is being taken care of by a higher power.
“The success I’ve had so far is based on my faith and everything that’s going on in my life is based off faith for me,” he said. “That’s just how I think about it.”