Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Catholics in the Teche Area are gearing up for an annual 40-mile Eucharistic Procession across the Bayou Teche Monday.

Fête-Dieu du Teche 2022 begins at 8 a.m. with Sunday Mass in French by Bishop Douglas Deshotel at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville.



Tags